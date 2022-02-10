Britney Spears has just given fans a tease of what’s to come while performing in a private dance studio with some of her iconic moves.

Britney Spears is back in a big way— showing fans that her dance moves are as stellar as ever. The pop legend and icon posted a short snippet on Wednesday, February 9th, of some dance choreography to ‘Get Naked (I Got a Plan)’ from her 2007 Blackout album. Her moves take fans back to the release of one of her most iconic albums while also teasing a look forward to her first new music in five years.

Britney Spears dances to her song 'Get Naked' off her iconic album 'Blackout'.

Spears gives a hint at her new music in the caption to her Instagram post in which she says, “This is 13 seconds of me in heels [heel emoji] before I dyed my hair purple [purple heart emoji],” she wrote. “This is a tease [purple devil face] of what’s to come!!!! My song ‘Get Naked.’ [earphone emoji]!!! Hope you guys are having a great day!!!!!” The singer also noted that she didn’t do her hair or make-up for the clip. “Pss No hair and make-up [lipstick emoji]!!! Just PLAYING around folks!!!!”

No information is currently available on what would be the singer’s first official new single since 2016’s ‘Slumber Party’ with Tinashe. A favorite among her fans ‘Mood Ring’ was included in a 2020 re-issue of 2016’s Glory album, which also featured another resurfaced track, ‘Swimming in the Stars.’ The pop artist’s upcoming single, which is currently untitled, would be Britney’s first new music since a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

Britney’s latest post was praised by many of the artist’s friends on Instagram including celeb Paris Hilton, Heidi Montag, actress Chloe Grace Moretz, actress Lily James, Instagram influencer Jessie James Decker, and Jersey Shore‘s Snooki, among many of Spears’ fans.