Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to post a series of NSFW pictures while she was staying in London.

Britney Spears recently dropped a series of NSFW pictures while staying in London. Her first post contained a simple and brief caption that may have been alluding to the famous Mathew McConaughey quote from Dazed and Confused.

“ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT 🌹🌹🌹”

In her second post, Britney reveals to her followers that she is currently staying in London although she is wearing her Cabo thong— perhaps indicating that she’s on vacation?

“Waking up in London 🇬🇧 with my Cabo thong 🙈 !!!”

Spears’ third post has her asking fans whether tea or coffee is the preferable choice. It’s unclear whether she is talking about giving or spilling the tea, as in sharing gossip, or if she is literally just asking her fans which she should choose to drink.

“Not sure … tea 🫖 or coffee ☕️🤔 ???? I held my phone up with a book and a remote control to shoot this ….🙈🙈”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In her fourth and final NSFW post, Britney asks her followers when Halloween is which is of course on October 31st as many fans pointed out. This post is also slightly different from the rest as instead of a picture, she shares a video of her dancing to a song while looking up at the camera. Not sure what’s going on there but she seems to be having a good time.

“🎃🎃🎃 When’s Halloween 😳😳🤓🤓 ????”

In other news, Britney recently married her longtime partner Sam Asghari, managing to tie the knot in a Californian ceremony.

Britney’s wedding was attended by some very famous friends, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore. Following the end of her controversial conservatorship last year, Britney’s father, mother, and sister reportedly didn’t attend her wedding.

Although Britney and Sam have been together since meeting on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video back in 2016, the couple kept their relationship private for years. They finally got engaged in September 2021.