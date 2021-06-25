Britney Spears has shared her first public statement since she delivered an emotional testimony at a conservatorship hearing this week.

ICYMI, Spears appeared in court via Zoom on Wednesday, June 24th to explain why she wants the “abusive” conservatorship to end.

During her 23-minute speech, she revealed that she has been in “denial” and “shock” and is “traumatised” by the controlling treatment she has been subjected to.

Now, she has taken to Instagram to further shed light on how she is feeling following the hearing.

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” she wrote alongside an image of a quote attributed to Albert Einstein.

She continued: “That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.” I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

Spears continued on to apologise for “pretending” to have been okay via social media due to her embarrassment over what happened to her.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there [sic] Instagram in a fun light !!!!”

“Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales !!!!!” she concluded.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Britney Spears’ full statement following the conservatorship hearing: