As per The New York Times, they found that Britney Spears has “expressed serious opposition to the conservatorship” which has seen her entire life controlled from who she is friends with, who she dates and even the colour of her kitchen cabinets.

In 2016, a court investigator filed a report which stated, “She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” and it also stated that Spears said the system had “too much control,” she added, “Too, too much!”

Further to that 2016, Spears had reportedly told the investigator that she wanted the conservatorship to be terminated as soon as possible. From that conversation, the investigator has said, “She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll.”

As the story has gone on, Spears’ father, Jamie Spears has spoken through his lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, where she has stated that Britney is able to terminate the conservatorship at any time.

Earlier this year, Lee Thoreen issued a statement to People, where she said, “Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it.”

She continued, “Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been — conservatorship or not.”

As per The New York Times, Britney’s father’s life has been “marked by tragedy”, where he has experienced a number of traumatic events including surviving a car accident that killed his football teammate, being arrested on charges for driving under the influence and more.

Britney is set to take the stand to plea her case today, which she will be doing so remotely.

