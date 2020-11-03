Much to the relief of those of us heavily invested in the #FreeBritney movement, Britney Spears has assured fans she’s doing “fine.”

Taking to Instagram after a two-week social media break, Spears posted a video message dedicated to followers who had expressed concern over her absence.

“I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine,” she said.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I am sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love,” she concluded.

The video comes amid the ever-evolving saga that is the #FreeBritney movement, as Spears fights to have her father removed as her sole conservator.

Most recently, Spears’ former estate manager Andrew Wallet told The Daily Mail that the conservatorship is still in her “best interests.”

“Britney is in a conservatorship for good reason, but a lot of the Free Britney people have no experience with the law,” he said.

“The most important question is whether the conservatorship is in her best interests… that’s what you always have to ask yourself and I absolutely still believe that the conservatorship is in her best interests.”

Back in August, Spears’ father Jamie also took a swipe at the #FreeBritney movement during an interview with The Post (via Page Six), describing the case as “no one else’s business.”

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything, the world don’t have a clue,” he said, “it’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter.”

Meanwhile, Spears’ attorney Samuel D. Ingham III seemed to confirm her support of the movement, revealing that she “welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

Check out the message from Britney Spears to #FreeBritney supporters: