The #FreeBritney movement has gained major traction in recent months amid Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle, and now it seems the pop princess herself has backed the fan-based campaign.

In a Wednesday filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, the 38-year-old singer gave seemed to throw support behind the viral movement following comments made by the singer’s father Jamie Spears that the group were merely a bunch of “conspiracy theorists.”

The ‘Toxic’ singer’s statement came via her court-appointed attorney as he filed a motion opposing her father’s request to keep the case sealed, saying it remained in the public interest to have them available.

“Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret,” wrote the artist’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III.

“Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimise the amount of meaningful information made available to the public.”

He added that there were “no medical issues or sensitive issues with her children to protect” and therefore did not warrant being sealed.

Britney’s attorney also revealed the singer’s thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement, saying: “[Britney] welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

It’s the latest move in Britney Spears’ ongoing effort to have her father’s legal control over career, finances and estate lifted or loosened – a role he has held for 11 years.

Last month, her lawyers submitted paperwork stating she was “strongly opposed” to Jamie being her sole conservator, saying she would prefer a “qualified corporate fiduciary” to have control over her finances.

The conservatorship was implemented by the courts in 2008 following Britney’s public meltdown, and was scheduled to end on August 22nd but has since been extended by a California judge until February 2012.

Check out ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears: