Britney Spears has opened up about not wanting to make new music following the end of her conservatorship, saying her family had “humiliated” her.

In a candid Instagram post, Britney revealed that she had become “scared of people” and the music industry after being “set up to fail,” leaving her not wanting to return to making hits.

She also revealed that she had “asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs” only to be denied the opportunity.

“I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see and it didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music …. Yet the person who owns the music is told no !!!!” Britney wrote.

“They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?”

“So much wasted time and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore,” she continued.

“People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally…and what I’ve been through I am scared of people and the business. They really hurt me.”

Britney then explained that “Not doing my music anymore is a way of saying “F*** You” in a sense when it actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

The ‘Lucky’ singer then went on to say her personal goal is now to “push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much”.

She added: “Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me so deeply … so tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped”.

Britney was released from her controversial conservatorship last month after 13 years, with the singer telling the court that having her father Jamie as her conservator left her “traumatised”.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised,” she told the court. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.

“I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone,”

“I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things.”

