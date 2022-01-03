Britney Spears has been very vocal about her negative feelings towards her family since the termination of her conservatorship. Now, the pop star has taken it one step further by unfollowing her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram.

In November, Spears finally managed to terminate a long-running conservatorship, which saw her father have control of many areas of her life, including her money, career choices, and her estate for 13 years. Since regaining her freedom, the singer has publicly denounced her families treatment of her.

Late last year, Spears shared a scathing Instagram post that said her choice to step back from music was a big “fuck you” to her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

In the lengthy post Spears said that the way she was treated by her family shook her faith.

“I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see and it didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music …. Yet the person who owns the music is told no !!!!” She wrote. “They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” She wrote.

Britney then explained, “Not doing my music anymore is a way of saying “F*** You” in a sense when it actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

This morning, Australian time, the ‘Hit Me One More Time’ made the family feud official, unfollowing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram. At the time of writing, Jamie Lynn still follows Britney.

While Britney is yet to address the move publicly, she hasn’t held back from sharing her thoughts on social media since the termination of her conservatorship – so it could just be a matter of time.

Check out ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears: