Britney Spears’ lawyer has slammed Jamie Spears after he refuted claims he forced the singer into her infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003.

“Rather than bullying and attacking his daughter, even as he claims to ‘love’ her,” Rosengart began in a statement to Variety, “it would be far more appropriate for Mr. Spears and his lawyer to focus on answering the following fundamental questions, to start, which we have been asking for months: As a suspended conservator, will he now return the millions of dollars in combined salary and commissions from Britney’s work that he paid himself before he was suspended?

“What were the total amounts he received from his daughter’s estate? Why did he approve a $500,000 payment to Tri Star after Britney went on hiatus? Does he have any evidence to refute the allegations in the extensive New York Times expose regarding a listening device being placed in his adult daughter’s bedroom?”

The fiery response comes after Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, told the publication: “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview.

“He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

Earlier this week, Britney called out the veteran TV news anchor over the 2003 interview that took place after her split from Justin Timberlake.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears criticised Sawyer for “making [her] cry” with her line of questioning when she was just a “baby”.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” she wrote. “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze … and making me cry?”

She continued on to open up about coping after her breakup from Timberlake, saying: “something I never shared when I had that big break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterwards … I never spoke to anyone for a very long time … I was in shock.”

“Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak … two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room … they forced me to talk!”

She added that she was too young at the time to realise that the situation wasn’t in her best interest, saying: “I was a baby … I was almost 22 and didn’t understand … but I fucking know now!!!”

“She said ‘a woman or a girl,’” Spears wrote, referring to a question Sawyer asked about the singer’s “shopping problem.”