Britney Spears has called out veteran TV news anchor Diane Sawyer for a 2003 interview that took place after her split from Justin Timberlake.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears criticised Sawyer for “making [her] cry” with her line of questioning when she was just a “baby”.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” she wrote. “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze … and making me cry?”

She continued on to open up about coping after her breakup from Timberlake, saying: “something I never shared when I had that big break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterwards … I never spoke to anyone for a very long time … I was in shock.”

“Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak … two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room … they forced me to talk!”

She added that she was too young at the time to realise that the situation wasn’t in her best interest, saying: “I was a baby … I was almost 22 and didn’t understand … but I fucking know now!!!”

“She said ‘a woman or a girl,'” Spears wrote, referring to a question Sawyer asked about the singer’s “shopping problem.”

“I would like to say now, ‘Ma’am I’m a catholic slut!!! You wanna join me at a mass and I can serve your husband my certificate on shopping for anonymous players?'” It’s unclear what she meant there as Sawyer’s husband, director Mike Nichols, died in 2014.

On her attitude toward shopping now, Spears added: “I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white ass.”

Check out Britney Spears calling out Diane Sawyer in a now-deleted Instagram post: