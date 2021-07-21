Britney Spears has a new lawyer and he has vowed to take down the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, amid the singer’s conservatorship battle.

Following the resignation of Spears’ court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III, a judge in Los Angeles granted Mathew Rosengart permission to be the ‘Lucky’ hitmaker’s lawyer as Britney continues to battle for her freedom.

Speaking to reporters outside of a hearing on Monday, Rosengart said he is moving “aggressively” to have Jamie Spears removed as Britney’s conservator – a title Jamie has held for 13 years, which gives him control over her career, financial and personal decisions.

“I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” he said.

“I want to thank Judge (Brenda) Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case. I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most of all Britney has truly been overwhelming.

“Finally, and the last thing I’m going to say about this matter is, as I’ve said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”

It follows bombshell claims made by Britney as she appeared over video in court in June, where she told the judge she wished to “get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse”.

