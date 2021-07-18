There’s yet another twist in the contentious legal battle over Britney Spears’ career as the singer has refused to perform again as long as her father remains in control over her life and career.

We’ve not seen Spears play live since 2018 when she concluded a world tour and a residency in Las Vegas but it doesn’t look like fans will get to see her in person anytime soon. In a new and long Instagram post with Spears clearly angry, she said that the conservatorship has “killed my dreams”.

“I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” she wrote. “I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas…I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years.”

Spears continued: “This conservatorship killed my dreams…so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill. I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past…I’m way past all that and have been for a long time.”