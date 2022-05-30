Britney Spears was invited to the Met Gala for the first time this year but turned down the prestigious invitation to relax in her bath and hang out with her dog.

“I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on 🐶😂 !!! I hate flying,” the pop icon wrote on Instagram.

Ever since Spears was released from her conservatorship last November, she’s been regularly sharing lengthy updates about her life on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Spears shared a nude photo along with a caption that explained her “traumatic experience” of having her controlled by a conservatorship.

“I don’t want to be openly questioned by anyone about my experience,” the singer posted. “I don’t want to speak openly about a traumatic experience when in the foreground it was condoned by my whole family.”

Spears said she feels like it would “entertain” the people who hurt her.

“I do believe they would secretly like the embarrassment I would go through bringing it all up 100 percent,” she wrote. “They will no longer get the best of me and humiliate me.”

The singer said she feels happier than ever, aside from her recent miscarriage.

“I’ve never been more happy in my life… in the past several months since it’s [the conservatorship] been over besides my miscarriage,” she wrote. “My spirit feels lighter and I genuinely laugh and smile now and my eyes are hungry for more each day.”

Spears once again plugged the tell-all book she is writing, as well as thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

“My fans showed me so much love and assertiveness through it all,” she wrote. “Their hearts knew and there’s not a single day that goes by that I’m not aware of that and I’m so grateful to have my fans.”

