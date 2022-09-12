Britney Spears has emotionally opened up about her estrangement from her two sons.

Earlier this month, the pop star’s teenage son Jayden Federline revealed in a documentary that him and his brother have distanced themselves from their mum.

That led Britney to take to social media this weekend to explain her feelings about the fraught situation. “I used to have my kids, at one point, more than Kevin,” she said in a voice note. “People don’t remember that part because they always focus on the negative, but when they were 6 to 9 years old, I had them 70% of the time.

“Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died. Like literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy, they were my everything… that was what I lived for.

“And then all of a sudden, they were gone, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, did my heart just stop beating?’ Honestly, I don’t understand how it’s just so easy for them just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

In another voice note, Britney spoke directly to her two sons, emphasising her continued love for them. “Jayden and Preston, I adore you,” she said. “I was told you guys have blocked me. I hope you’re using your punching bag I gave you. You guys are unbelievable in the gym.

“Happy early birthday. You guys can do pull ups. Wow. You’re skilled in everything you do. I’m so blessed to even call you mine, and I just want you to know I apologise, my ignorance in saying ‘so’ to you guys — that was meant for my father.”

You can listen to Britney’s full message below. The singer also posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing to a Justin Bieber song, writing “offended??? Don’t watch me!!!” in the caption.

