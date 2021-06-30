Britney Spears has taken a break from her island holiday to take to social media to slam paparazzi for harassing her during her trip alongside boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney, who is living up with her beau in Maui amid her conservatorship drama, today posted to Instagram Reels where she blasted paps for getting up in her space after she tried to wind down and escape the media following the highly-publicised case against her father, Jamie Spears.

Captioning the video clip that featured Lily Allen’s track ‘Fuck You’, Spears wrote: “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun.”

“It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing!” Britney added, showing off her toned body in a video of her walking the beach in a red bikini.

“I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me.

Finishing up the post she wrote: “It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly FUCK YOU AND FUCK OFF!”

ICYMI, Spears appeared in court via Zoom last Wednesday, June 24th, where she gave an emotional testimony at her conservatorship hearing to explain why she wanted the “abusive” conservatorship to end.

She revealed that she has been in “denial” and “shock” and is “traumatised” by the controlling treatment she has been subjected to.

Following the revelations, she took to Instagram to further shed light on how she was feeling following the hearing.

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” she wrote alongside an image of a quote attributed to Albert Einstein.

She continued: “That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.” I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

