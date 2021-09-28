In new court documents, Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has opposed being replaced by someone else as temporary conservator.

In new court documents filed on Tuesday, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has opposed the prospect of being replaced by someone else as conservator, even temporarily. Mr. Spears argues that there would be no need for a replacement as the conservatorship comes to an end, before adding that he did not have faith in Britney’s choice.

This filing comes a day after the court heard the case for whether to remove Mr. Spears as Britney’s conservator. In the statement, his lawyers state: “There is no need for a temporary conservator because there is no vacancy in the position of conservator.”

They also argue that “Mr. Spears has not and should not be suspended, especially since the Conservatorship should soon be terminated.”

According to the filing, Mr. Spears is also against appointing John Zabel as temporary conservator for Britney, claiming that he does not have the “background and experience” required to manage a “complex” estate such as hers. The filing also points to a specific instance in 2007, where Zabel allegedly fell victim to a financial scam after investing $1 million USD of his own money.

The statement read: “[Mr. Zabel] failed to recognise the scam in the hopes of making a 20% return on his investment, and he failed to conduct adequate due diligence before investing over one million of his own money, which is greatly concerning. Mr. Spears does not know if Ms. Spears is aware of these troubling facts; presumably no.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Britney’s lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart criticised the latest move by Jamie’s team, calling it a “desperate” effort to take attention away from the aftermath of the New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears, which alleged that in addition to the tight scrutiny she was put under, she was also a victim of phone-tapping.

“A desperate effort to deflect attention from Mr. Spears’s egregious incompetence, misconduct including dissipation of funds, abuse, and The New York Times bombshell expose. Given the latter, he and his advisors are undoubtedly very concerned about having to turn over his files if he is suspended, which under California law, must include attorney-client communications.” said Rosengart to Rolling Stone.

