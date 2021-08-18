Britney Spears has defended her choice to post topless pictures on her Instagram page over the past few weeks.

Amid her battle to end her 13-year long conservatorship, Spears has been uploaded a slew of skin-baring snaps to social media, with fans loving the new, uninhibited Britney.

In a lengthy post to the ‘gram, Spears hit back at critics who accused her of being pregnant or going under the knife, with the ‘Lucky’ singer saying she “didn’t get a boob job in just a week” and her larger bust was the result of “devouring” food.

“The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better,” Spears wrote.

“I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh well … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as fuck but in my imagination it felt great.”

“It’s embarrassing as f… but in my imagination it felt great! I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my a.. but I feel like performing made me too self-conscious about my body and that’s not attractive.”

Spears continued: “I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way,” she said. “I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked.”

“Like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am.”

Spears also gave a shout out to the #FreeBritney movement, which came a few days after her father, Jamie, stepped down from his role as Britney’s conservator.

“And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really fucking funny,” Spears wrote.

“The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 👚 3 years ago !!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all !!! Psss this was shot on holy Sunday yesterday !!!!”

