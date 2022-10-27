Britney Spears has clarified that she wasn’t talk about Selena Gomez in yesterday’s post which appeared to shade the ‘Kill ‘Em With Kindness’ singer.

In 2016, Gomez delivered a powerful speech while accepting her trophy for Favorite Female Artist — Pop/ Rock at the American Music Awards. In the speech, Gomez said: “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here [holds chest]. I’m not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore.”

In August 2020, Gomez and K-Pop band BLACKPINK released the song 'Icecream' and an accompanying music video that showed the women licking ice cream while dancing around with a colourful backdrop. Fast forward to yesterday, and Britney has published a carousel of selfies on Insta and a scathing caption that seems to be calling out Gomez. "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! They say "This is NOT something I would do" yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!!" Britney began. She continued "These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams … why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????" Fans quickly made the connection between the two – and believed that Spears was shading Gomez. However, the 'Toxic' sing has clarified that that isn't the case.

“What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with,” Britney wrote in the post.

However, she then added that she was actually referring to Kelis’s music video for ‘Milkshake’, which was released in 2003.

“I didn’t even see the video for Ice Cream that Selena Gomez, who I genuinely look up to and have so much respect for had made AAA… okay so maybe I’m not a part of the in crowd.”

“! As for the beautiful queen Gomez, I got to be surprised by her on my wedding day and was completely in awe of her !!! I mean I played the DJ for 5 minutes like an idiot and played my favorite song of hers, “Bad Liar” LOUD on the dance floor like a 6-year-old fan and got to sing my favorite song with her and I wanted to freaking pinch myself !!!’

Read the full statement by Britney:

