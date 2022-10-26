Britney Spears has shared a savage Instagram post that appears to be shading Selena Gomez (again) over the contrast between her 2016 AMAs speech and her music video with BLACKPINK ‘Ice Cream’.

In 2016, Gomez delivered a powerful speech while accepting her trophy for Favorite Female Artist — Pop/ Rock at the American Music Awards. In the speech, Gomez said: “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here [holds chest]. I’m not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore.”

In August 2020, Gomez and K-Pop band BLACKPINK released the song ‘Icecream’ and an accompanying music video that showed the women licking ice cream while dancing around with a colourful backdrop.

Fast forward to today, and Britney has published a carousel of selfies on Insta and a scathing caption that seems to be calling out Gomez.

“Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! They say “This is NOT something I would do” yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream 🍦!!!!” Britney began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

She continued “These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops 🍭 yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams … why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????”

Interestingly, it’s not the first time – or the second time – that Spears has posted about the “Good For You” singer on her social media accounts. Although Gomez was one of the few celebrities invited to Spears’ wedding in June, she left fans puzzled after she posted an image of Gomez thanking her for coming to her wedding while calling out her own estranged mother.

“Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family !!! God bless you,” part of the caption read.

Then, in August, Britney posted another photo of Gomez to her Instagram account and captioned it, “Guys just two months ago I got married!!! Can you believe it ??? Going to Disneyland soon, my happy place!!! This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced… this is our special car… thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna, and @parishilton for surprising me !!! Thank you to Selena for telling me all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times !!! It was a very, very, very special wedding !!!”.