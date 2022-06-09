Britney Spears is reportedly getting married to Sam Asghari Thursday, 9th June (American time) in an intimate ceremony.

TMZ has reported the news, saying that close sources have said “the pair are getting married Thursday in front of a very-exclusive and small guest list of about 100 people.

The publication said that they’ve been told Britney’s brother, Bryan, will be in attendance, but her mom, dad and sister, Jamie Lynn, will not be there.

Earlier this week, Spears posted a video of herself and Asghari driving around in a Rolls Royce and sipping champagne – leaving fans to believe that the clip was a hint about her wedding transport.

Spears and Asghari have been together since meeting on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video back in 2016, the couple’s relationship was kept private for years. They got engaged in September 2021.

Britney announced the exciting proposal news in an Instagram post at the time, writing: “I can’t fucking believe it!!!!!!”

Asghari’s publicist further confirmed the news in a statement. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

Last year, Spears terminated her long-running conservatorship, which saw her father have control of many areas of her life, including her money, career choices, and her estate for 13 years.

In April 2019, a ‘Free Britney’ movement started, an online social attempt started by her fans to help Britney Spears escape her conservatorship and have control over her own life.

The singer was officially released from the restrictive arrangement led by her father, Jamie Spears, in Novthe ember after a judge ruled that it was “untenable” and reflective of a “toxic environment.”

Following the hearing, her attorney Mathew Rosengart told fans,“It’s been intense. I’m proud, Britney’s proud.”

“I think the support of the #FreeBritney movement has been instrumental. To the extent that it allowed my firm to carry the ball across the finish line, I thank them as well.”

