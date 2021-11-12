Britney Spears has thanked fans for their support following a judge terminating her 13-year-long conservatorship today.

In an emotional video on Instagram showing a crowd celebrating outside the Los Angeles courthouse, Spears gave a shout out to fans who supported her throughout the #FreeBritney movement.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!!” Britney wrote. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever.”

She added, “praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney.”

The singer was officially released from the restrictive arrangement led by her father, Jamie Spears, after a judge ruled that it was “untenable” and reflective of a “toxic environment.”

Following the hearing, her attorney Mathew Rosengart told fans,“It’s been intense. I’m proud, Britney’s proud.”

“I think the support of the #FreeBritney movement has been instrumental. To the extent that it allowed my firm to carry the ball across the finish line, I thank them as well.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He added, “What’s next for Britney—and this is the first time that this can be said for about a decade—is up to one person: Britney.”

On Monday, November 2nd, Jamie Spears filed for an immediate end to the conservatorship, “not tomorrow or next week, now.”

In the filing, he outlined that his calls to end the conservatorship was not “subject to a demand for releases or compensation” and that he would “unconditionally cooperate in transferring all files.”

The filing was prepared by Alex M. Weingarten, an attorney at the firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher who replaced Jamie’s longstanding lawyer last month.

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop,” Weingarten wrote. “As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her conservator. Now, it means ending her conservatorship.”

“Jamie believes that every aspect of the conservatorship should be made available for public examination – not the targeted leaks and misinformation that have resulted in such tabloid fodder,” Weingarten continued. “The time for innuendo, misrepresentations, and impudent gossip is over.”

Britney officially filed to have her father removed from the conservatorship on Monday, July 26th. Judge Brenda Penny temporarily suspended Jamie as conservator of his daughter’s estate on September 29th. Jamie relinquished control over his daughter’s life decisions back in 2019, and stepped down as conservator of her finances on August 12th.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.