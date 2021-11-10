New Zealand’s sibling pop duo BROODS are set to return to Australia’s East Coast in celebration of their latest album Space Island.

BROODS will kick things off at The Triffid in Brisbane on Wednesday, March 23 before heading to Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Friday, March 25, and wrapping up at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Thursday, March 31.

Space Island arrives on February 18th, 2022. BROODS have unveiled the second chapter of the record, ‘Heartbreak.’

“We wrote this from a place of determination. Determined to learn from the loss of my marriage and keep my heart open in its most tender state,” says Georgia of the track.

“When I say, ‘Let your heart break’, I’m whispering to myself to stay present with the grief and transmute it into empathy. It was a mantra for me when I first separated from my husband. One of our parents would reiterate to me daily at the beginning of my healing.”

The track arrives with a music video, made in collaboration with Dr D Foothead and produced by local producerAlex McCrossin.

Georgia says of the clip: “In the second chapter we step away from denial and into the darker corners of our ‘Heartbreak’. Where the things that hurt the most become a guide back to ourselves. They become the teachers that help us empathize with ourselves, and through that, connects us to a deeper kindness for others. To let your heartbreak is not just a fearless and freeing thing to do, but a selfless act of love as well.”

BROODS

SPACE ISLAND TOUR 2022

TICKETS ON SALE 11AM TUESDAY NOVEMBER 16

Live Nation pre-sale: 10am Friday November 12 – 10am Tuesday November 16

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

WEDNESDAY MARCH 23

THE TRIFFID, BRISBANE

FRIDAY MARCH 25

METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY

THURSDAY MARCH 31

170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE