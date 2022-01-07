Bruce Dickinson has revealed that he has a massive collection of soaps from around the world, and that he hasn’t’ had to personally purchase one in years.

“I actually have a huge collection of soaps from hotels from all over the world, and I’ve never had to buy shower gel or soap for the last 10 years,” he said during an appearance on AXS TV’s “At Home And Social With”

“My girlfriend, she’s absolutely mad. She goes and buys all this stuff,” he continued. “I’m, like, ‘Okay, well, that’s for you. We’ve got a year’s supply there. But me, I’ll take [whatever is available].’ ‘Hmm, I wonder what this one does.’ … And then you get the funny-shaped ones as well.

“I’m always intrigued by horseshoe-shaped soap. It’s, like, ‘What’s that for? And where does that go?’ These are things that are given to you in hotels. You think, ‘Who thought that one up?’ Soap with little scratchy bits on it.”

Iron Maiden narrowly missed out on the top spot on the UK Billboard charts for 2021 and were just beaten by Drake.

Speaking to Yahoo!, the band’s lead singer Bruce Dickinson acknowledged that him and his fellow band members are a lot older than Drake, but said he doesn’t really “get” what the ‘Hotline Bling’ singer does.

“We went head to head with Drake the week the album was released. I don’t really get what he does, though a lot of people do, but going head to head with him felt like, ‘No this is real music played by a bunch of old geezers who make no concessions to the times in which we live.’

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“People say, ‘You’re dinosaurs.’ And we go, ‘Yeah and there aren’t too many of those left.’

“This is who we are, it’s what we do.”

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.