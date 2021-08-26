Iron Maiden rocker Bruce Dickinson has revealed he can “can pretty much do anything” on his titanium hip after he underwent surgery late last year.

In a new interview with Revolver, Dickinson discussed how he’s been feeling following the surgery, saying, “Ha! The Achilles is fine. At the end of April [2019], just about 10 days before I finished all the vocals, I was fencing and all of a sudden it just felt like someone had given me an electric shock in the back of my right leg.”

He explained, “I was on the floor, and I looked at my leg and my foot was kind of not really connected to the rest of my leg. I was, like, ‘Well, that’s kind of weird.’

“Thirty-six hours later, they stitched it back together in the morning, and I walked out in the afternoon on the boot, which I wore while doing the rest of my vocals.

“And then after I did the tour, I was still doing rehab on my calf, and all of a sudden, my opposite hip was really hurting, ‘Everybody said, ‘Oh, that’s because you were compensating for your Achilles, and yada yada yada,’ but when I went to the hip doctor and told him, ‘Hey look, this is really bugging me,’ he went, ‘Ah yes — that’s because you’ve got no cartilage left.’ I said, ‘Do I need a new hip?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, you will do.’

Dickinson continued, “So I did two or three more months like that and said, ‘Can we just swap it out?’ Because we were all on lockdown, and it wasn’t like I had anything else to do for the next two or three months.

“So last October, I had five and a half inches of titanium hammered into my femur, and now I’m back fencing, training, doing everything.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He concluded, “My physio says I can pretty much do anything on it, so I am really looking forward to getting back to the States as soon as I possibly can, and then you can see me leaping from tree to tree and monitor to monitor.”

Iron Maiden are set to release their 17th studio album Senjutsu on September 3rd, marking the band’s first LP in six years.

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘The Writing On The Wall’ by Iron Maiden: