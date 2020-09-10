In news that will no doubt delight fans of “The Boss” everywhere, Bruce Springsteen has quietly announced the impending release of new album Letter to You.

Along with the news of the album, Springsteen has also dropped the record’s lead single, title track ‘Letter to You’.

The announcements come as a surprise to fans, given there was no lead up promotion for the new records.

However, it’s fair to assume there may not have been time for an extensive publicity campaign, given that the entire album was recorded in just five days at Springsteen’s home studio in New Jersey.

In an official statement, Springsteen described the rapid process as “one of the great recording experiences” of his life.

“I love the emotional nature of Letter To You, and I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had,” he said.

The album, set to be released on October 23, includes nine new songs, as well as new recordings from three previously unreleased tracks dating back to the ’70s.

It seems Springsteen has no plans to slow down any time soon, given he only released his last record Western Stars a little over a year ago. On top of Western Stars and its accompanying film, Springsteen also reissued five albums earlier this year.

In an 2019 interview with Louder Sound, Springsteen revealed how “lucky’ he feels to still have such a dedicated following around the world.

“You know I’m lucky… I mean they have such a big audience at this point around the world and that supports my work as is, I don’t ever take it for granted,” he said.

“You know, it’s a wonderful thing and I enjoy providing fresh pieces of work and ideas you know, for them.”

Listen to ‘Letter to You’ by Bruce Springsteen: