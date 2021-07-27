After joining forces for their podcast Renegades: Born In The USA, Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama are set to release a book of the same name.

Due to hit shelves in October, the book’s publishers Higher Ground and Penguin Random House describe it as a “collection of candid, intimate, and entertaining conversations” from their podcast.

Springsteen and Obama launched their Spotify podcast back in February, which featured eight episodes of the pair discussing things like their families, respective careers and views on American society.

Now, their book will immortalise their conversations over a whopping 320-pages. Along with excerpts from the podcast, it will also include photos and illustrations from both of their personal collections, as well as exclusive material like annotated speeches by Obama and handwritten lyrics by Springsteen.

“Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility about work, about family and about America,” Obama said in the book’s foreword.

He continued: “In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

“There were serious conversations about the fate of the country, the fortune of its citizens, and the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down. This is a time of vigilance when who we are is being seriously tested. Hard conversations about who we are and who we want to become can perhaps serve as a small guiding map for some of our fellow citizens,” said Springsteen.

“This is a time for serious consideration of who we want to be and what kind of country we will leave our children. Will we let slip through our hands the best of us or will we turn united to face the fire? Within this book, you won’t find the answers to those questions, but you will find a couple of seekers doing their best to get us to ask better questions,” he added.

The duo first met back in 2008 when Springsteen endorsed Obama’s ultimately successful US presidential bid. Shortly before he finished his second term as President in 2016, Obama awarded Springsteen the coveted Medal Of Freedom.

Check out the trailer for the book Renegades: Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama: