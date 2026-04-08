Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have kept fans guessing with their current US tour set list and they’ve done it again, performing The Clash’s “Clampdown” for the first time in over a decade.

The cover came just four songs into their show at LA’s Kia Forum, which also currently includes Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello in the lineup.

Check it out below.

According to Rolling Stone, the last time Springsteen performed “Clampdown” was back in 2014, a period when Morello was touring with the E Street Band in place of Steven Van Zandt.

The performance comes only days after the American Federation of Musicians defended Springsteen after he was targeted by US President Donald Trump on social media.

After blasting the President on the opening night of his tour, Trump took to his Truth Social platform last week to label The Boss as a “bad, and very boring singer,” among other insults, and urged his followers to boycott the music icon’s tour.

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In a joint statement, Dan Point, president of the AFM’s Local 802 in Manhattan, and Marc Sazer, president of Local 47 in Los Angeles, defended Springsteen’s right to free speech.

“We can not remain silent as one of our most celebrated members is singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States,” Point and Sazer said.

“Bruce Springsteen is not just a brilliant musician, he is a voice for working people, a symbol of American resilience, and an inspiration to millions in this country and around the world.

“From Nebraska to Born to Run, his music has spoken truth to power for decades, and that is exactly what he is doing now. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in complete solidarity with Bruce and every member who uses their platform to speak their conscience.”