Donald Trump has called on MAGA to boycott Bruce Springsteen‘s US tour after the Boss slammed the President on stage this week.

Just two days into his ‘Land of Hope and Dreams Tour’, Bruce Springsteen let loose on the Trump administration, labelling it “corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous”.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform today with a scathing response, per Rolling Stone. “Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS,” he wrote.

“[…] MAGA SHOULD BOYCOTT HIS OVERPRICED CONCERTS, WHICH SUCK. SAVE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY. AMERICA IS BACK!!! […]”

In a recent interview, Springsteen promised the tour was going to be political, saying: “I don’t know of another time when the country has been as critically challenged and our basic ideas and values as critically challenged as they are right now. I’d have to go back to 1968 when I was 18 years old to another moment when it felt like the country was so on edge and like it felt there was simply so much at stake as far as who we are and the country we want to be and the people we want to be. It’s a critical, critical moment.”

Springsteen’s latest set has also included his new protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis”.

The track, released on January 28th, was inspired by recent fatal shootings by ICE agents during protests in the city, with the lyrics referencing the death of Renée Nicole Macklin Good. Springsteen and Morello first performed the song together publicly at a ‘Defend Minnesota’ benefit concert on January 30th.