Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The music world is in mourning over the loss of the legendary Australian music entrepreneur, who launched the Mushroom Group of Companies, Michael Gudinski.

In a career spanning over 45 years, Gudinski established himself as a titan amongst the Australian music and cultural industries. His indelible legacy launched the profiles of homegrown artists both here and abroad.

Gudinski passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 2nd, aged 68. Following the news of his passing, legions of friends and admirers took to social media to pay tribute to the trailblazing music mogul.

Amongst those was Bruce Springsteen, who took to Twitter to dedicate his song ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ to Michael Gudinski.

The road is long and seeming without end

The days go on, I remember you my friend

And though you’re gone

And my heart’s been emptied it seems

I’ll see you in my dreams pic.twitter.com/ZIB2mRePhM — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 3, 2021

“The road is long and seeming without end The days go on, I remember you my friend And though you’re gone And my heart’s been emptied it seems I’ll see you in my dreams,” he wrote.

In another post, the musician penned a lengthy statement, honouring his late friend. “My friend Michael Gudinski was first, last, and always a music man,” Bruce Springsteen wrote. “I’ve toured the world for the last fifty years and never met a better promoter. ”

He continued, “Michael always spoke with a deep rumbling voice, and the words would spill out so fast that half the time I needed an interpreter. But I could hear him clear as a bell when he would say, “Bruce, I’ve got you covered.” And he always did. He was loud, always in motion, intentionally (and unintentionally hilarious), and deeply soulful.

“He will be remembered by artists, including this one, from all over the world every time they step foot on Australian soil. My deepest condolences to his wife and partner Sue and to the whole Gudinski family, of which he was so proud.”

Earlier this week, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed that Michael Gudinski will be honoured with a state funeral in Victoria.

“I went and saw Sue last night and offered her and the family a state funeral for an amazing Victorian,” said the Premier.

“It will be a celebration of his life; the details will be finalised in coming days. It’s got to be COVID-safe of course, but I think we will be able to come together in an iconic venue and celebrate his life and the mark that he made and the legacy he leaves.”