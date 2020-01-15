Introducing Fireman Sam, the brand new Jersey City firefighter who is here to keep us safe from harm. Who is he? Just the hot son of Bruce Springsteen who we really need to talk about.

Yep that is correct, Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son, Sam, will go into the fire as a member of the Jersey City Fire Department. And yes he is attractive. And yes, there is a fire at my house that needs attending to.

The 25-year-old son Springsteen was sworn in as the department’s newest member on Tuesday. A graduate of the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014, he previously worked for his hometown Colts Neck Fire Department, the Long Branch Fire Department, and the North Wildwood Fire Department, where he assisted in saving a fisherman who was stuck waist-deep in the mud (via APP) Last summer, he joined the Jersey City Fire Department as a trainee, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

His father and mother, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, were on hand for their son’s swearing-in. “You know I think he can handle himself really well,” the elder Springsteen responded when asked if he was concerned for his son’s safety. Meanwhile, Scialfa referred to Sam as “Our family hero.”

Let’s not forget about the other talented Springsteen kids, however. Bruce and Patti’s other children are accomplished in their own right. Evan, 29, works for SiriusXM Radio and Jessica, 28, is a champion showjumper who has a genuine shot at making the 2020 Olympics.

As for Dad, well we can only hope that he is working on some brand new music to send our way in the new decade. Now that all of his kids that flown the nest, he has quite a bit of time on his hands.

You can see two posts of Sam Springsteen below via Patti Scialfa’s Instagram page. Proud parents are the best.