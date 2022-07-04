Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones.

Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.

As his death is considered natural, no autopsy will be conducted.

Bruno Falcon was a staple in the dance scene throughout the ’80s and ’90s. He pioneered the style of locking, which he made famous in the classic film Breakin’, where he starred as main Electro Rock 1, opposite Ice-T.

Ice-T confirmed Falcon’s death on Twitter, replying to a fan who asked if he’d heard of Bruno’s death, saying: “Yep, just got a text. He was way to young. Smh [sic]”.

Yep, just got a text. He was way to young. Smh https://t.co/guoYnhWgI0 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 3, 2022

Bruno Falcon went on to act in other films such as Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Thumbelina, and even Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker. Falcon and Jackson had a solid working relationship, dancing together for years, and Falcon even appeared in some of MJ’s music videos.

Falcon was best remembered as one of the dancers in the ‘Smooth Criminal’ music video who did the iconic lean dance sequence. It’s said that he was the architect behind the popular dance move. He was also said to have taught MJ a thing or two about popping and locking, a style MJ often used in his career.

He also was with Michael Jackson during his HIStory tour in the ’90s, allegedly serving as a choreographer on tour.

Bruno Falcon has also danced with other members of the Jackson family, including La Toya and Janet.

He also appeared in music videos for Lionel Richie and Chaka Khan, among other artists.

Watch Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon in Breakin’: