When you’re the King of Pop, future generations are always going to be compared to you. Jay-Z insisted Beyoncé was an “evolution” of Michael Jackson, although he’s probably biased; debate raged online last year about whether Drake was on MJ’s level after he broke several of his longstanding records.

One artist has been compared to the Thriller icon more than anyone else: Chris Brown. Even 50 Cent once said that Brown was a better entertainer than the late star. It turns out, however, that the R&B singer doesn’t believe he’s at that level himself.

During an interview with Big Boy TV this week (see below), Brown was asked about fans proclaiming that he’s better than Jackson.

“I stay the hell up out of (that argument),” he said. “I’ma keep it 100. I kind of back off of it. My personal take on it, I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist. So, I don’t know if they look at it as a (Michael) Jordan and Kobe (Bryant) thing but I don’t.”

Brown continued by doubling down: “I can’t even look at it. He’s light years away. There is no competing. Hell no. I got shrines and shit of this man hanging up in my house. Hell nah, I ain’t better than him.”

So there you have it. Maybe we can all let the relentless Chris Brown and Michael Jackson comparisons stop now. They’ll probably still rage on regardless though.

Brown is currently preparing for the release of his 10th studio album, Breezy, set to debut on Friday, June 24th. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s Indigo and features artists like Lil Wayne, Blxst, Jack Harlow, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Fivio Foreign, Torey Lanez, and Wizkid.

