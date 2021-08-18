In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have confirmed that the Silk Sonic debut album will arrive in 2022.

Looks like we’re going to have to wait a little while longer for An Evening With Silk Sonic, the debut album by Silk Sonic, the duo comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the two have confirmed that they decided to push the release after realizing that it needed ‘touch-ups’. The album, which was supposed to arrive later this year, is now slated for 2022.

“We’re really in touch-up mode now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more…grease.” explained Mars.

Silk Sonic have previewed the album through two singles already: ‘Leave The Door Open’ (released in March) and ‘Skate’, which came out in July. While they were mum on other details, it seems we can expect more singles in the run-up to the album.

Part of the reason why they agreed on taking their time with the album relates also to the pandemic. According to .Paak, the stories of their struggles became all the more important in the context of the pandemic, when they both realized how important music was to them as a cathartic medium.

“We know it’s life or death for us, and we know what life and death means—we know what it’s like to be broke and to lose parents and to have parents that supported us and that battled addiction. We know what we’re up against, and this is all we have,” he explained.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Despite that, they’re channeling the material on the album into positivity, focusing on the things that really matter in light of the losses.

“Especially in times like the time we’re in right now. For me? I know I wasn’t listening to any depressing music. We’re already in a weird spot—so to try to get in there? No! I want the escape!” Mars said.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Skate’ by Silk Sonic: