Bryan Adams is touring Australia in 2027.

His world tour will roll into the country in February and March of next year, with shows confirmed in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne (see full dates below).

While in this part of the world, Adams will also stop by New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Christchurch in March.

If the Canadian legend isn’t enticing enough, he’ll be joined at all shows by very special guest Natalie Imbruglia.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 20th at 12pm local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Friday, July 12th at 12pm local time.

Still going strong all these years later, Adams is touring in support of his latest album, Roll with the Punches, which was a top 3 hit in the UK last year.

2025 also saw Adams play a whopping 140 shows around the world, with a European and North America run taking place in 2026 ahead of his trip Down Under.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Adams has a string of chart-topping hits in more than 40 countries to his name, including classics such as “Summer of ’69”, “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” “Run to You”, and “So Happy It Hurts”.

Imbruglia, meanwhile, is very well known to Rolling Stone AU/NZ readers. Adams’ support act has 8x ARIA Awards, two Brit Awards, and three Grammy nominations to her name, and has been a mainstay on Australian radio since the ;90s.

Bryan Adams 2027 Australian Tour

With special guest Natalie Imbruglia

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Friday, July 12th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Monday, July 20th (12pm local time)

All shows licensed all ages

Ticket information available here

Tuesday, February 23rd

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Friday, February 26th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, March 1st

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, March 4th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, March 5th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC