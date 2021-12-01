According to Spotify, K-pop group BTS were the third most-streamed music act in the world in 2021, despite not having released an album.

Despite not having released an album this year, K-pop group BTS are the third most-streamed act in the world in 2021. Streaming giant Spotify confirmed the same in their annual Wrapped report.

The septet were taken over only by Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift. The other two acts in the Top 5 are Drake and Justin Bieber.

This isn’t the only streaming achievement that BTS can boast this year – Apple Music also confirmed that the group’s song ‘Dynamite’ was the most streamed song for 2021, despite the fact that ‘Dynamite’ was released in 2020.

On Apple Music’s list, BTS overtook Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’ and Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’.

The group’s momentum remains unstoppable even as the year draws to a close. Last month, they picked up a historic second Grammy nomination for their track ‘Butter’, and were also crowned Artist of The Year at the American Music Awards, making them the first Asian act in history to do so.

The group also held their first offline concert in almost two years, their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage – LA’ performance, anticipation for which took fans by storm in the days leading up to.

Despite all their achievements and record-breaking, however, the group remained humble as ever in a press conference before the concert, saying that they try not to set a ‘standard for success’.

“If I set a standard, I end up becoming more tired both mentally and physically as I try to reach that goal. So instead of setting a standard, I think that the results of my hard work will show up if I do what I do best and try to feel satisfied with my life and my current situation. So I try not to get too hung up on those things. That’s how I keep my composure and build myself.” said J-Hope at the press conference.

