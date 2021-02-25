So, BTS just dropped a trailer for BE-hind Story, V and Jungkook might be releasing their mixtapes soon, and we are not okay.

Seriously, I ask again: are you all okay? Because Twitter tells a whole different story.

Here’s what happened: our favorite boy-band just dropped a teaser for BE-hind Story, which gives fans an intimate look into the story of the group’s album BE, straight from their own mouths. Featuring the band members in one-on-one interviews with each other — very Actors on Actors, we say — the teaser shows them getting personal about the album, life, and their future.

While we get our share of lighthearted moments — don’t think we missed Jimin referring to Jin as the ‘real youngest’ and Namjoon agreeing with him — the teaser also gives much anticipated insight into why the group described BE as their most personal album ever.

The most surprising moments, however, were when Jungkook and V finally dropped crumbs for their mixtapes. Of course, anticipation for Jungkook’s mixtape has been building for a long time — in fact, he sent fans into a tizzy when he dyed his hair blue a few days ago, making them gear up for the announcement of a release.

It seems we are now closer to seeing something soon, since Jungkook is seen discussing the direction for this mixtape with J-Hope.

Despite V’s prolific solo work, his mixtape has so far been under wraps. In the teaser, however, the singer specifies that he already has 13 tracks on his mixtape. If his personal style is anything to go by, maybe we can expect a whole slew of tracks that feel like hot chocolate during the winter?

When the mixtapes finally do arrive, V and Jungkook will become the fourth and fifth members to release solo work, joining RM, SUGA, and J-hope in branching out.

Check out the teaser for BE-hind Story by BTS: