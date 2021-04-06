Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Beating out ‘Gangnam Style’, ‘Dynamite’ by BTS is now the longest-charting song by a Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

There is a lot to unpack with BTS these days. Their parent company — Big Hit Entertainment — rebranded itself to HYBE Corporation and merged with Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. The iconic Big Hit intro in music videos is gone. Justin Bieber sunbaenim and Ariana sunbaenim is a thing now (sunbae is the Korean word used for seniors). BTS earned their first BRIT award nomination, and are releasing new music soon.

Now, they have added to the list another major achievement: BTS are now the longest-charting Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. For the week ending April 10th, BTS’ explosive track ‘Dynamite’ ranked No. 30 on the Hot 100, making it the song’s 32nd week on the chart.

With this, BTS have beat out PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ as the longest-charting Korean act on the Hot 100. Back in 2013, PSY’s viral hit ‘Gangnam Style’ reigned on the chart for 31 weeks, carrying forward a wave of frenzy and renewed interest in K-pop.

That’s not all. There’s another Billboard chart that BTS are shaking things up on. ‘Dynamite’ has also spent 18 weeks at the top of the Digital Song Sales chart, breaking Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s record with ‘Despacito’.

With all the records BTS have broken with ‘Dynamite’, fans are gearing up for their next release. They may not have to wait long, since we may see new music from the act in May. We’ll have to wait longer for confirmation though.

After reports surfaced that the world’s most famous septet might be working on new music, Big Hit Music came back with a short, cryptic statement, only saying to Newsen: “We will reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”

Check out ‘Dynamite’ by BTS: