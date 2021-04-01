Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

In another historic feat, BTS have now become the first Korean act to ever bag a nomination at the BRIT Awards.

So, like, we agree that no one, and we mean no one, is doing it like BTS, right? Because how else can you explain how they constantly break records and set new precedents?

K-pop group BTS have now added another feather to their cap, this time in the UK, by becoming the first Korean act to bag a nomination at the BRIT awards.

The news came earlier today with the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announcing this year’s nominees. To everyone’s surprise, the septet earned a nomination in the ‘Best International Group’ category. They’re up against the likes of Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, Haim, and Fontaines DC. Not bad company, boys!

The achievement also comes as a welcome culmination to the act’s climbing popularity on the UK Official Charts. While the rest of the world was on the ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ train already in 2016, BTS didn’t score their first Top 40 single on the UK’s Official Singles Chart till 2018’s ‘Idol’. In 2018, they also scored their first Top 10 entry in the Official Albums chart.

The trajectory only went up from there: in 2019, their album Map Of The Soul:Persona reached No. 1 on the Albums Chart, making them the first K-pop act to achieve the feat.

Earlier this month, the act was also named the ‘Greatest Pop Star of 2020’ by Billboard, thanks to the raving success of their releases last year (particularly ‘Dynamite’) and the quality of their performances. The group also became the first Korean artist to bag a double-platinum certification in the US with ‘Dynamite’.

