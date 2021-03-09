After a massively successful year, K-pop group BTS has been crowned ‘The Greatest Pop Star Of 2020’ by Billboard.

With every new achievement, K-pop group BTS continue pushing the boundaries of their artistry. Now, they’re adding a new feather to their cap as Billboard’s ‘The Greatest Pop Star of 2020’.

The title comes days after the act was confirmed as performers for this year’s Grammy awards, becoming the first Korean act to not just bag a nomination, but also perform on the prestigious stage.

The septet also join a long line of legendary singers dated back to 1981 — when the title was introduced — such as Nirvana, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Adele, Rihanna, and more. They are also the only Korean act to have been awarded the title, remarked upon in the accompanying write-up.

“It’s impossible to ignore that BTS is the first Asian artist to appear on this list alongside undeniable, no-questions-asked English-language superstars. While non-English works of art are often sidelined into “foreign” categories, this level of recognition for a predominantly Korean-language band from Western media — the group was even named 2020 Entertainer of the Year by TIME — feels like a changing of the guard at the gates of American top 40,” wrote Mia Nazareno.

The title comes after years of what can only be termed as atmospheric global rise for BTS. Despite the pandemic last year, the group turned out steady music and a stream of high-quality performances on some of the biggest stages in the world, culminating in a special MTV Unplugged set in Seoul.

Last year also saw BTS score their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their English-language single ‘Dynamite’. They followed this feat up with two more No. 1 positions on the chart, first with a remix of ‘Savage Love’ with Jason Derulo, and later with ‘Life Goes On’. The latter became the first single in 62 years to top the chart with predominantly Korean lyrics.

All eyes will again be on BTS later in March, when they attend the Grammy Awards as first-time nominees. The group’s single, ‘Dynamite’ culminated its successful run with a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Check out ‘Life Goes On’ By BTS: