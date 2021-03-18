The blazing run of ‘Dynamite’ continues as the track goes double-platinum in the US, making it the first track by BTS to do so.

Serious thought: should we have another separate section for BTS where we just talk about how many records they break on a daily basis? Because it sure does seem like every day is a new achievement for this septet.

So, on to the next one, then: K-pop group BTS have earned their first double-platinum in the US, becoming the first Korean act to have done so.

It’s all thanks to their track ‘Dynamite’, which is blazing trails even months after its release. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has confirmed that ‘Dynamite’ achieved three certifications at the same time: gold, platinum, and double-platinum. This means that the track sold 500,000 equivalent units (for gold), 1 million equivalent units (for platinum) and 2 million equivalent units (for double-platinum).

‘Dynamite’ is also BTS’ first song to achieve this feat, and their fourth track overall to have gone platinum. In the past couple of years, the group’s songs ‘Mic Drop’, ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘IDOL’ have all been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Shortly after release, ‘Dynamite’ also marked BTS’ highest charting position to date on the Australia Singles Chart, bowing out at No. 2. The preceding album, Map of The Soul: 7, reached No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, another milestone for the septet. They are the only Korean act to top the chart.

Map Of The Soul: 7 also featured Aussie singer-songwriter Sia on the album’s title track ‘ON’, which bowed out at 29 on the ARIA Top 50. Later in 2020, the track also earned BTS the first Grammy nomination of their career, getting a nod in the Best Pop Vocal/Duo Category. They didn’t win, but their virtual performance on a Seoul rooftop sure went down as a historic win for Asian acts.

Check out ‘Dynamite’ by BTS: