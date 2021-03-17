The world’s biggest boyband, BTS, now have another Guinness World Record to their name, thanks to their explosive track ‘Dynamite’.

When we look back on BTS’ career in the future, ‘Dynamite’ will be a shining star in their atmospheric rise. Just this past week, BTS brought down the house at the virtual Grammy Awards ceremony with their English-language single, marking the first time a Korean act was nominated for the prestigious award. Now, ‘Dynamite’ has earned the septet another world record.

Guinness World Records has confirmed that ‘Dynamite’ now has the ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres.’ The title was conferred upon the septet after the music video premiere for ‘Dynamite’ was watched by just over 3 million people concurrently.

This is the second time BTS have set this particular record. They first earned it in 2020, with the music video premiere for ‘ON’.

The septet is also reclaiming it from fellow K-pop act BLACKPINK. Shortly after the release of BLACKPINK’s single ‘How You Like That’, the girl-group broke the Guinness World Record for ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ with 1.65 million viewers.

‘Dynamite’ remains one of the most celebrated releases of BTS’ career. The music video for the track is currently the ‘Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours,’ ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours,’, and ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group’.

Furthermore, it also earned BTS the first Grammy nomination of their career. While the group didn’t win, they were amazing sports about it in a statement shortly after, saying: “I think it’s meaningful that musicians around the world and especially institutions like the Recording Academy have a high regard for our music.” said J-Hope.

“And the fact that people around the world love our music really makes us proud. People learn about Korean culture through us, so that makes us really proud and happy.” he continued.

Check out ‘Dynamite’ by BTS: