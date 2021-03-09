For the upcoming Grammy Week, BTS have donated their outfits from ‘Life Goes On’ to a charity auction benefitting music initiatives.

It’s not everyday you get the chance to own something worn by BTS, and now you can do it for a good cause! As part of a special Grammy Week auction for charity, the septet have donated their cozy outfits from the music video for ‘Life Goes On’. Proceeds will be donated to the Grammy Museum and it’s music initiatives.

All seven outfits are now up for auction on Charitybuzz, where fans can place their bids till March 23rd.

‘Life Goes On’ marked another seminal achievement in BTS’ glowing career. The title track from their album BE, the song became the first Korean track in 62 years to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This also isn’t the first time the group has donated to the Grammy Week auction. In 2020, custom-made microphones used and signed by the members sold for 83,200 USD. Earlier in 2021, the group also donated their pastel outfits from the ‘Dynamite’ music video to a charity auction for MusiCares, aimed at helping at music professionals impacted by COVID-19.

The costumes — worn by the group in the beginning and in the dance sequence at the end of the music video — sold for a whopping 162,500 USD, against early conservative estimates of 40,000 USD. They were purchased by Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber Hikakin.

Earlier in March, the group and their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, also renewed their partnership with UNICEF for the ‘LOVE MYSELF’ campaign to end global violence and neglect. As part of the campaign, the group will donate 1 million USD to the Korean Committee for UNICEF, in addition to proceeds from the sale of their ‘Love Myself’ merchandise and a part of the profits from their Love Yourself series.

Check out ‘Life Goes On’ by BTS: