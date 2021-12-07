So, ICYMI, all seven members of BTS joined Instagram yesterday. Here’s all the chaos that happened after they did.

All I want for Christmas… is an OT7 BTS selfie on their personal Instagram accounts! Because they do that now. ICYMI, all seven members of BTS – the world’s biggest boyband – opened their personal Instagram accounts yesterday, and well, Christmas came early.

Of course, nothing they do is without chaos – really, BTS, you should have learnt from the time Jungkook managed to sell out fabric softener just by mentioning it. So, here is everything that happened during the Great BTS Instagram Saga.

Jungkook galaxy-brained with a truly cheeky username.

For those who don’t know, Jungkook’s username is a mouthful, but cheeky, @abcdefghi__klmnopqrstuvwxyz… yeah. You can just imagine him coming up with this username and giving the members the same look he gave J-hope that one time he sent the latter a meme (or whatever it was he sent). The only two letters missing from the username are J and K, or JK, as fans call him.

They (almost) broke Instagram.

Within hours, all seven members had raked up millions of followers (did you expect anything less?). You can just imagine the Instagram team wondering what the hell is driving all that traffic to South Korea.

The group’s comments have been limited.

Presently, fans cannot comment on the members’ pictures. While we’d have loved to interact with them on Instagram, we respect their decision for privacy.

Suga posted a picture and deleted it.

Resident old man Yoongi first posted a scenic picture on Instagram as a welcome, but then ended up deleting it. He then posted a picture of a blank red square with the caption: “Instagram is hard.” Don’t worry Yoongi, we’ve all been there. (Even the actual old man Jin – sorry Jin! – who asked how to like a picture.)

The roasting is in full swing.

Of course, why would the members of BTS ever give up an opportunity to drag the hell out of each other like they’re being paid to do it. On Suga’s old man complaints about Instagram being hard, V commented: “Watch a YouTube video. It’s easier.”

Later on, RM also posted a comic, but equally endearing picture of a sleepy cat, fondly captioning it: “Finding Yoongi.” On another aesthetic picture that J-Hope posted, Jin commented: “J-Hope don’t post weird pictures.”

V almost single-handedly broke the internet by (temporarily) following BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

Yep, for a few moments, fans thought they witnessed the most ambitious crossover in history when V followed BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Turns out, it was accidental – the recommended accounts feature got him. He unfollowed her soon after.

In other news, the band also announced that they will be taking an extended period of rest once they wrap up the ‘Permission to Dance’ stages and the 2021 Jingle Ball tour. This will be the first vacation the band will take in two years.

Never change, boys. Never change.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Butter’ by BTS: