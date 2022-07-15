In a new interview with Variety, J-Hope spoke about why he chose not to have guest features on his album and *that* hiatus mistranslation.

Earlier today, BTS‘ J-Hope dropped his highly anticipated album Jack In The Box. Contrary to his last solo work, the near 22-minute run of the album was peppered with a darker, more mature side of J-Hope, expanding his creative vision and artistry.

One thing that stood out, however, was how he chose not to have any guest features on the album, not even his fellow BTS members. In a new interview with Variety, J-Hope (born Jung Hoseok) explained how the decision was made to show his individual growth – and his alone.

“I wanted to convey my own narrative, my own story as an individual, I thought that featured guests are not necessary in this album production, and I believed that filling all these songs with my own voice only would make this album very authentic.” Jung said.

J-Hope also touched on the viral mistranslation that recently caused quite the global stir, with media outlets reporting that BTS were going on hiatus to focus on solo projects.

In his interview, J-Hope once again clarified that the band members are very much together and very much not on hiatus.

“When we talked about the temporary break, or focusing on solo projects, we really just were trying to be honest with how we feel and what we want to pursue going forward.” he said.

“I was a little surprised that people took it in a different way than what how we expected them to receive or understand that news. I think there was a little bit of loss in translation as we conveyed that message. And definitely we’re not on hiatus. The team is going to remain active.” he added, before reassuring people that BTS’ Chapter Two was ‘needed’ and is on the way.

“We expect that after gaining all these experiences and having individual projects, we will have a greater synergistic effect as a team, and we believe that that is the sustainable and healthy way for us to grow as a team.” he said.

