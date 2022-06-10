A list of all the references BTS made to past works in the video for ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, because BTS are finally back.

On Friday, BTS dropped their highly-anticipated anthology album Proof, along with the music video for the lead single, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. The single is one of three new songs on the whopping 48-song tracklist, the other two being ‘Run BTS’ and ‘For Youth’.

As the concept suggests, the others are seminal tracks released over the years, acting as a musical chronology of the group’s career and success. Not only does it contain some of their greatest hits, but also unreleased tracks and solo/sub-unit tracks selected and considered important by each member, with their own treasure trove of surprises.

Topping this all off was the music video for ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. Throughout the track, the group reminisce about their success, difficulties, and challenges, leaving fans with the hopeful promise that the best is yet to come.

In a statement, member Jin said: “Proof walks through BTS’ history, so it reminds me of nine-years of memories.”

While Jungkook compared it to having “just finished writing a big book”, RM said: “Proof is a special album that closes the first chapter of BTS before going into our 10th year. We especially paid more attention to the lyrics as our message to our fans, ARMY who have been with us for nine years, is the key to this album.”

Just like the album is a nod to their illustrious journey, the music video came replete with references to their past work.

Here are some that stood out, and some you might have missed out on.

The nod to ‘Spring Day’

a lot of their old mvs references! this gave me a rush of nostalgic feelings :( #YetToCome #BTS_Proof pic.twitter.com/9obu1tHWIz — ⟭⟬ ray ⁷⟬⟭ PROOF IS COMING (@lilonekook) June 10, 2022

This was perhaps the one that left us all in a pool of our own tears. In the music video, Jungkook stands in front of an old, broken-down carousel that says “You never walk alone.” This, of course, is a nod to ‘Spring Day’, the queen of BTS tracks. Another reference to ‘Spring Day’ is seen when J-Hope – clad in a green sweater – spreads his arms and sings, a near-parallel to his scenes in ‘Spring Day’.

The statue from ‘Blood, Sweat, and Tears’

In the song, we also see Jin sitting in front of the large angel statue from ‘Blood, Sweat, and Tears’. This time, however, the statue has white marble wings – as opposed to black ones – and is half-buried in sand. Perhaps a reminder of how far they have come since that era.

The shipping container from ‘Run’

In the music video, RM raps in front of a blue shipping container containing the number ‘20219’. This is a nod to their track ‘Run’ – iconic, to be honest. That, however, is not the only throwback in this scene – RM is also wearing a variation of his outfit from the Grammy Awards, complete with the denim jacket and jeans.

The reversal between Taehyung and Jin

I will NEVER get over #YetToCome all the references are incredible, look at Blood, Sweat and Tears 😭 look at DEMIAN!!!#YetToComeIsComing #YetToCome_BTS #BTS_Proof pic.twitter.com/wUq9mjrE1O — Bookish Theories (@BookishT_S) June 10, 2022

One of the most iconic scenes in ‘Blood, Sweat, and Tears’ was V covering Jin’s eyes in the music video as he’s wandering around the palatial set. When he finally uncovers Jin’s eyes, we see the humongous angel statue with black wings. ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ reverses this trick – this time, it’s Jin covering V’s eyes. When V finally opens them, we see a school bus. Speaking of which…

The school bus from ‘No More Dream’

No More Dream (2013) pic.twitter.com/pCc2VTDndN — army film club (@0613frames) June 10, 2022

Early BTS fans will have no problems catching this reference – this bus is a nod to ‘No More Dream’, BTS’ first title track. In an emotional, almost poetic full-circle moment, the group is shown – once again – riding the bus that started it all, all the while singing about better things to come.

The nods to the HYYH, or the Youth Trilogy series

For those not in the know, the HYYH era, or the Youth Trilogy series, spans the course of three albums titled The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt. 1, The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt. 2, and The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever.

In addition to the obvious nod to this era in the title, the group is also seen clustered together on a pickup truck, another nod to the music video for ‘Run’, which ends on a similar scene, except with the group standing on a beach and looking out at the horizon.

Suga, the red piano, and the smeraldo flowers

Yoongi next to the smeraldo flowers! pic.twitter.com/uDK2qJuXfw — mia ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭⁷⎮I'm everywhere in the TL⎮ 𝕻𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖋 (@fairy_yoongs) June 7, 2022

Taking us all the way back to the Wings era and the short film ‘First Love’ was Suga standing on a red piano, the same one that he was seen playing during the film. Also next to Suga are the fictional smeraldo flowers, which have made multiple appearances across BTS’ fictional universe.

Other tiny things, because we can’t help but overanalyse

Taehyung and a red rose – immediate ‘Singularity’ flashbacks. Taehyung also recreated the ‘Spring Day’ picture frame in another scene. Jungkook walking with his arms spread out? That’s from ‘Euphoria’.

Jimin’s shoes from ‘Spring Day’ also make an appearance, along with his striped t-shirt and sweater paws. Even the start of the music video, where Jungkook makes a circle with his fingers and looks through it, seems to be another nod to the HYYH era. Through the circle, we also see the group sitting in the same formation they were during ‘Just One Day’.

In short, we were not #ReadyForProof.

