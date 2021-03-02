BTS have become the latest act to join Music On A Mission, an online benefit concert to help music industry workers hit by COVID-19.

Continuing their support for the music industry in the wake of the pandemic, K-pop group BTS have become the latest act to join the lineup of Music On A Mission, the online benefit concert being organized during this year’s Grammy Week.

Proceeds from the concert will be actioned towards helping out music industry workers affected by the pandemic. The news was confirmed by MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity division. BTS will be joining the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Usher, HAIM, and John Legend for the concert.

This year, Music On A Mission will replace the Academy’s Person Of The Year Gala. This also won’t be the first time BTS perform on a Grammy-related stage: last year, the K-pop group joined Lil Nas X for a rendition of his hit track ‘Old Town Road’, titled ‘Seoul Town Road’ in reference to the group’s South Korean origins.

BTS have set a new precedence among K-pop acts lending a helping hand to affected industries during the pandemic. Last year, the group donated $1 million USD to Live Nation’s COVID-19 relief fund, Crew Nation. The septet also put the outfits they wore during ‘Dynamite’ up for auction, contributing almost $162,500.

BTS are also heading into this award season with high hopes and prospects of making history yet again: the group has been nominated in the Best Pop Vocal/Duo category at this year’s Grammy Awards. Should they win, they will be the first Korean act in history to win the prestigious award.

Last week, they also became the first K-pop group to perform a special set on MTV Unplugged, joining yet another great line-up of artists.

Check out ‘Dynamite’ by BTS: