It has been confirmed that all seven members of the K-pop band BTS will serve mandatory military service.

South Korean law dictates that all able bodied men between 18 to 28 must serve at least 18 months in the military. The eldest member of BTS, Jin, will be the first bandmate serving time.

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service,” the bands music label said in a statement.

🚨 #BTS will fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea. The group will return in 2025 once their service commitment is over. pic.twitter.com/72zynpBvNi — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 17, 2022

It continued, “After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve.

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the

group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

“Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment. With the release of their first anthology album earlier this year, it opened the path to allow the members to take some time to explore individual projects. As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home.

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS,” it concluded.

