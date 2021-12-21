In a new interview, BTS’ RM talked about how the group’s foray into the US brought him closer to his identity.

Since their inception and meteoric climb across the world, BTS have been hailed not just for their music, but for also flying the pride of Korean culture with pride. The band’s unabashed claiming of their roots is one of the reasons for why they’re so loved.

Apparently, the group’s leader RM also discovered a newfound love for his identity once they started getting popular globally. In a new interview with Vogue Korea, RM opened up about how global recognition inadvertently brought him closer to his roots.

Talking about his love for art and his open support for Korean artists, RM said: “I came to realise that I am a Korean after I entered the US.”

“I started music with hip-hop and pop, and then I really liked Korean hip-hop. DNA is complicatedly mixed, but anyway, it seems that people like me do not get along well with the cultural climate of Korea and grew up listening to Korean music. It’s buried in me, and it’s natural.” he said.

The rapper also opened up about the unique position BTS find themselves in, where they are not just artists but also representatives of a nation.

“1 is rarely equal to 1, and it is also often 2,” he said of artists’ juggling other responsibilities beyond the realm of just music.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Representing the country is sometimes good and sometimes it is burdensome. What is certain is that it is not obtained because you want it, and it is not lost because you do not want it. I think it’s my destiny to accept it as a calling and do what I’m good at. In other words, this is how it feels. ‘It’s fun to live like this.’ That’s how I want to live.” he said.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Seoul’ by RM: