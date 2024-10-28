Big Thief’s Buck Meek will tour Australia next year in support of his third solo album, Haunted Mountain.

The tour begins on Sunday, March 2nd, at Old Museum in Brisbane, QLD, and continues with a performance on Monday, March 3rd, at Eltham Hotel in Eltham, NSW. Next, he will play on Wednesday, March 5th, at Oxford Art Factory in Sydney, NSW, before moving to Festival Hall in Melbourne, VIC, on Thursday, March 6th, where he will support Cat Power.

The tour concludes with shows on Friday, March 7th, at Meeniyan Town Hall in Meeniyan, VIC, and Saturday, March 8th, at Howler in Melbourne, VIC.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 1st, at lovepolice.com.au.

Haunted Mountain explores themes of love and something greater than love. Meek describes it as a search for a soulful connection. He notes that writing genuine love songs can be challenging, stating, “Sometimes it can feel like all the great love songs have already been written.”

Meek wrote these songs while traveling through various landscapes, from the cold springs of Serra da Estrela in Portugal to the submerged volcano of Milos in the Cyclades, and the Valle Onsernone in the Swiss Alps, finally settling in the Santa Monica range.

Buck Meek previously toured Australia with Big Thief in 2022 and is now bringing his own band for this tour. He will also support Cat Power at Festival Hall in Melbourne. For all other shows, he will share the stage with LA-based singer-songwriter Germaine Dunes.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Buck Meek 2025 Australian Tour

With Germaine Dunes

Tickets on sale Friday, November 1st, at lovepolice.com.au

Sunday, March 2nd

Old Museum, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, March 3rd

Eltham Hotel, Eltham, NSW

Wednesday, March 5th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, March 6th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC (Supporting Cat Power)

Friday, March 7th

Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC

Saturday, March 8th

Howler, Melbourne, VIC