Budjerah is hitting the road for an Australian album tour.

The singer will play shows in Melbourne, Anglesea, Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane this October and November (see full dates below). Most shows are all ages, with just the Melbourne date being 18+.

The pre-sale is open now, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 23rd at 10am AEST.

Budjerah can’t wait for his tour. “I’m so excited to be going on tour again! Being on stage is my favourite part of my job, and I can’t wait to see my fans again,” he shares in a statement. “When I was making the album, it was with the live performance in mind, and I just want to give everyone the best night of their life.”

The album in question, Gentleman, arrives this week (July 24th).

Produced by Grammy winner Om’Mas Keith (Frank Ocean, Jay-Z), Budjerah’s debut album features the singles “Even at Worst”, “Could I Be”, the title track, and “Want You Back”.

He also worked with an some of the best songwriters on the game, including Poo Bear (Justin Bieber), Diane Warren (Celine Dion, Beyonce), Philip Lawrence (Bruno Mars), and Rob Lewis (Christina Aguilera).

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Following his album release, Budjerah will head to several Australian record stores over the next week for exclusive stripped-back performances and album signings. All are free to attend.

Catch him at Hum on King in Sydney on Sunday, July 26th (2pm), Badlands Vinyl in Tweed Heads on Tuesday, July 28th (3pm), and Sound Merch in Melbourne on Wednesday, July 29th (5pm).

Budjerah’s Gentleman is out Friday, July 24th (pre-order here).

Budjerah 2026 Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Saturday, October 31st (18+)

The Espy, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 1st (All Ages)

The Sound Doctor, Anglesea, VIC

Saturday, November 7th (All Ages)

Metro Social, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 20th (All Ages)

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, November 21st (All Ages)

Triffid Beer Garden, Brisbane, QLD